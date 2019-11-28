FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 1

As it will become mandatory from December 1 to fix FASTags on vehicles windscreens for private as well as commercial vehicles, for automatic payment of fee at toll plazas across the nation, over 70 Lakh FASTags have been issued till date, with highest per day issuance of 1,35,583 Tags on November 26, 2019, whereas 1.03 lakh Tags were issued on the day before.

Ahead of the December 1 deadline, there has been an increase of 330 per cent on the average issuance of FASTags. Moreover, the issuance of FASTags has further increased by 130 per cent after the announcement of waiver of Tag cost from November 21.

FASTags are accepted on 560+ Toll Plazas and more number of plaza are getting added on daily basis.

National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

The move is also aimed at giving a major fillip to enhance digital payments and bring in enhanced transparency. It has been mandated to declare all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as "FASTag lanes" by December 1, 2019, while provisioning one lane (in each direction) which would be kept as hybrid lane to accept FASTag and other modes of payment.

Ever since the inclusion of FASTags as one of the modes to pay tax at Toll Plazas, the average daily transactions processed through FASTag have grown from 8.8 Lakh in July this year to 11.2 Lakh transactions in November 2019, while the average daily collection has grown from Rs 11.2 Crore to Rs 19.5 Crore for the given period.

Commuters have several options to recharge FASTags credit using Debit Card/Credit Card, Net-Banking and UPI.