Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on June 18, announced a FASTag-based annual pass at Rs 3,000. It will effective from Aug. 15. It will provide commuters with hassle free highway travel. The annual pass are not for commercial vehicles, but will be provided for private vehicle, such as cars, jeeps, and vans, as per the minister.

How to activate?

In a post on X, Nitin Gadkari said, "A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH." The validity of the pass will be for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first.

How this pass is time saving and cost effective?