Understanding these changes is crucial to avoid penalties and ensuring smooth passage through tolls.

New FASTag rules from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) will start on 17 February 2025. These new guidelines will impact how toll payments are processed. The changes aim to improve the system and commuters need to be more aware of their FASTag status. Not following the rules could lead to a ‘code 176’ error, causing your FASTag payment to be rejected at toll plazas.

Experts claim that each of the two significant changes made to a FASTag's balance are crucial for customers to be aware of. If not, it may result in your toll payment via FASTag being rejected by the highway's FASTag reader.

NPCI, in a circular dated January 28, 2025, said, “Transactions that are presented shall be validated based on reader read time and the time at which the tag is placed under hotlist/low balance/blacklist. Transactions presented on tags which are not active for more than 60 minutes prior to reader read time and up to 10 minutes after reader read time shall be declined with reason code 176 ...This shall be implemented effective February 17, 2025.”

What does this new FASTag rule mean?

According to the FASTag system, a vehicle might be in one of two states:

1) added to the whitelist and

2) Automobiles on a blacklist.

Blacklisting may occur for a number of reasons, including inadequate balance

Awaiting KYC update

According to RTO data, the vehicle registration number and the chassis number do not match.

There are two timelines here, according to NPCI's circular: 60 minutes before the FASTag read time and 10 minutes after the reader time.