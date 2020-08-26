Headlines

India

FASTag must to avail discounts on national highways toll plazas

Vehicles with a valid functional FASTag can claim a discount for making return journeys within 24 hours or any other local exemptions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 07:48 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory to use FASTag for availing return journey discounts or any other exemptions on toll fee plazas.

Vehicles with a valid functional FASTag can claim a discount for making return journeys within 24 hours or any other local exemptions.

A gazette notification no. 534 E dated August 24, 2020, to amend the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008  has been notified in this respect.

“This is another step towards promoting the use of digital payments on Fee Plazas of NHs. The fee payable towards such discounts shall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on board unit (transponder) or any other such device only,” an official release said.

The amendments to the rules would enable a discount on a return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass.

For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary.

The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle.

 

