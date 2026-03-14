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FASTag annual pass to get expensive from April 1, check new highway toll rates

Annual toll pass on national highways will soon become expensive as the Ministry of Road Transport will raise FASTag annual pass prices by 2.5%.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

FASTag annual pass to get expensive from April 1, check new highway toll rates
NHAI has increased FASTag annual pass fee after price revision
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Annual toll pass on national highways will soon become expensive as the Ministry of Road Transport will raise FASTag annual pass prices by 2.5%. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will increase the prices from next month, April 1.  

FASTag annual pass rates revised 

After this increase, owners of private vehicles will have to pay more, that is, Rs 3,075 rathar than earlier price of Rs 3,000 as the annual fee for the pass. FASTag holders are allowed to pass 200 toll plazas throughout the country without stopping. The new rate will be enforced for the financial year 2026–27. The FASTag pass is applicable for private or non-commercial vehicles with a valid and active FASTag installed. 

Why FASTag price increased? 

As per the Road Transport Ministry, at the time of launch, FASTag annual pass contained the provision for annual review and fluctuation in prices in its notification. The annual fee rise is part of that annual revision process. The 2.5% increase has been made according to the same process through which highway toll rates are subject to change in the country. 

Last year in June, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadhkari said that the validity of the pass will be for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first. The rule contonues to apply and now to the new annual pass fee of Rs 3,075. The rule says that if 200 toll crossings are completed first, the validity of the pass will end just then even if it comes before the completion of one year.

At the time, the Highway Minister had shared on X the introduction of a "FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025." He also said, "A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH." 

Earlier this year, the NHAI made some changes to the FASTag pass. Starting February 1, 2026, the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process will no longer be required for newly issued FASTags, aiming to resolve post-activation verification issues faced by private vehicle owners.

 

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