INDIA

FASTag Annual Pass: Service NOT available on 4 major expressways of UP - Read carefully before going on a road trip

The FASTag Annual Pass was introduced countrywide on August 15 and has since been positively received by the general public. This pass was bought and activated by roughly 5 lakh customers in just 4 days.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

UP News Update: The nationwide rollout of the FASTag Annual Pass began on August 15 and and has been well appreciated by the public ever since. About 5 lakh customers purchased and activated this pass in just 4 days. The cost of this pass is Rs 3,000, and it is good for up to 200 visits or a year. However, this is going to frustrate the passengers of Uttar Pradesh a little. Because these four main UP expressways would not accept this pass.

The pass won't work on these highways:

  • Yamuna Expressway
  • Agra-Lucknow Expressway
  • Bundelkhand Expressways
  • Purvanchal Expressway 

Valid For Central Government's National Highways

The toll cost will be taken straight out of your regular FASTag account when you travel on these expressways. The reason behind this is that the FASTag Annual Pass is only valid on the Central Government's National Highways, but all of these are state expressways under state control.

One FASTag, Two Accounts

In your FASTag, two accounts will be created when you purchase an annual pass with ₹3,000. You will be covered for 200 trips with your Annual Pass Account. Secondly, the ordinary FASTag account will operate in locations where passes are invalid because it will have the already existing balance.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claims that travelers can now travel for a year for about ₹3,000 instead of the previous yearly toll of over ₹10,000. This translates to a savings of almost ₹7,000. While the FASTag Annual Pass is a huge help to travelers overall, regular tolls will still be required for individuals using these four key UP expressways.

