FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

INDIA
The new FASTag annual pass will streamline travel on highways with a single prepaid pass. It can be availed by downloading the Rajmarg Yatra application from the Google Play Store or App Store or logging in to the official NHAI website.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the launch of the FASTag Annual Pass on 15 August 2025. The new FASTag pass will ease private vehicle owners' travel on highways with a single prepaid pass.
The pass, priced at Rs 3,000 for 2025-26, allows up to 200 trips on National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas, or remains valid for one year from the date of activation, whichever comes earlier.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate the pass:
Benefits of the pass
Documents required for the pass
1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicles
2. Passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner
3. ID proof and address proof
4. KYC documents
Key things to know