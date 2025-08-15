FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

Twitter
The new FASTag annual pass will streamline travel on highways with a single prepaid pass. It can be availed by downloading the Rajmarg Yatra application from the Google Play Store or App Store or logging in to the official NHAI website.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the launch of the FASTag Annual Pass on 15 August 2025. The new FASTag pass will ease private vehicle owners' travel on highways with a single prepaid pass.

The pass, priced at Rs 3,000 for 2025-26, allows up to 200 trips on National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas, or remains valid for one year from the date of activation, whichever comes earlier.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate the pass:

  • The annual pass can be availed by downloading the Rajmarg Yatra application from the Google Play Store or App Store or logging in to the official NHAI website.
  • Now log in using the registered mobile number or the vehicle's registration number (VRN).
  • Ensure your FASTag is active and not blacklisted.
  • Note that only private and non-commercial vehicles are eligible for an annual pass.
  • Now share your vehicle-related information and FASTag ID. 
  • Upload all the necessary documents as prompted by the application, including RC, address proof etc.
  • Pay the Rs 3,000 annual pass fee using UPI, debit/credit or other payment modes through the app or website. Note that the wallet balance can’t be used for the payment.
  • The annual pass is activated on your existing FASTag, generally within two hours. It may take 24 hours in some cases. You will receive an SMS confirmation on successful activation. 

Benefits of the pass

  • Faster passage across tolls, reducing waiting time.
  • Simplified management of toll since no need to maintain wallet balances.
  • Cost-effective solution for regular travellers on highways.

Documents required for the pass

1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicles
2. Passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner
3. ID proof and address proof
4. KYC documents

Key things to know

  • Only one pass will be issued against each private or non-commercial vehicle.
  • The pass is not valid on state highways, city roads and parkings
  • There is no facility of auto-renewal of the pass
  • FASTag will automatically revert to regular payment mode on exceeding the 200-trip limit
