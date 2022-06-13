Fashion designer death: What was written in Prathyusha Garimella's purported suicide note?

(Image Source: IANS/ANI)

In an unfortunate incident, Prathyusha Garimella, a popular fashion designer, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the bathroom of her Hyderabad-based boutique in posh Banjara Hills area on Saturday. Prathyusha might have inhaled carbon monoxide that lead to her alleged suicide, said police in a new statement on Sunday.

The Hyderabad police suspected it to be a suicide case after preliminary investigation. They believe that the 35-year-old Tollywood fashion designer's death might have been caused by inhaling carbon monoxide mixed with steam. The watchman alerted the police when she did not respond to his knocks. It is then that police found the body in the bathroom.

Prathyusha is known to have styled many Bollywood and South industry celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Sara Ali Khan among others. Police now say that they have found a purported suicide note.

What purported suicide note states?

In her purported suicide note, Prathyusha Garimella reportedly stated that she was ending her life due to loneliness and stress. As per PTI report, she also wrote that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore. The Tollywood designer used to run her own boutique named after her at the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Prathyusha also wrote that she was fed up with her lonely life, saying that this was not the life she was aspiring for. The fashion designer wrote she did not want to be a burden on her parents and that she was sorry for taking the extreme step.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to suspicious death, said reports. Reports suggest, Prathyusha was suffering from depression but police have not been able to confirm the same. Investigation into the matter is underway, added reports.