'Fascism in India, Parliament not working’: Rahul Gandhi to Italian newspaper

Rahul Gandhi said in an interview that fascism is already in India and Parliament is no longer working.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked about his experience during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in an interview with an Italian daily named Corriere della Sera and said that the yatra was more like a ‘Tapasya’ for him.

“… everyone's limits, myself included, are far beyond what we think. In Sanskrit, the oldest language in the world, there is a word, Tapasya , which is difficult for a Western mind to understand. Someone translates it with ‘sacrifice’, ‘patience’, but the meaning is different: to generate heat. The march is an action that generates warmth, makes you look inside yourself, makes you understand the extraordinary resilience of the Indians,” Rahuk Gandhi said.

Asked to comment on the polarisation between Hindus and Muslims, Rahul Gandhi said that there is communal divide between the two communities but asserted that the media is blowing things out of proportion as per government’s instruction in order to distract people from real issues like “poverty, illiteracy, inflation, the post-covid crisis of small, indebted entrepreneurs and landless farmers”.

Replying to a query about fascism in India, Rahul Gandhi said, “Fascism is already there. Democratic structures collapse. Parliament is no longer working. I haven't been able to speak for two years; as soon as I speak they take my microphone off. The balance of powers is off. Justice is not independent. Centralism is absolute. The press is no longer free.”

Rahul Gandhi also said that it possible to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha poll if the opposition comes together.

“… it's sure he (PM Modi) can be beaten. Provided you oppose a vision: not linked to the right or the left, but to peace and union. Fascism is defeated by offering an alternative. If two visions of India confront each other in the vote, we will be able to prevail,” noted Rahul Gandhi.

