Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a sneak peek on Saturday into the areas of discussion he held with world-renowned scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman. Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast, "Lex Fridman Podcast."

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding. Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.

Fridman wrote on X, "I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow."

Responding to Fridman, Prime Minister Modi called it a "fascinating conversation" and shared that he discussed various time periods of his life, such as his childhood days, to the years spent in the Himalayas and eventually his way into public life. "It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Fridman had announced on January 19 that he would conduct a podcast with PM Modi.In a post on X, he said, "I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can."

Earlier in February, Fridman called PM Modi "one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied". He wrote on X, "Narendra Modi is one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied. I can't wait to talk to him on the podcast for several hours in a few weeks. On top of the complex, deep history of India and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting. For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days) for spiritual reasons. I fast often as well. So I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive in India before talking to him. It's a good opportunity to meditate and to reflect on how incredibly lucky I am to be alive, to have the weird brain that sees so much beauty in the world even though I've increasingly seen a lot of the darker sides of human nature. And most of all... To reflect on how lucky I am to have so much love in my life."

Sharing the details, Fridman said that the podcast conversation with the Prime Minister would be released at 5:30PM IST. "Podcast should be published tomorrow (Sunday) around 8am EST / 5:30pm IST", he wrote on X.

As per his official website, Lex Fridman has been a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 2015. His podcasts cover several themes, such as artificial intelligence, global politics, cryptocurrency, productivity, global geopolitics, and technology. His YouTube page has 4.8 million subscribers with over 82,00,00,000 views.

