Farooq Khan appointed as Chief Advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan has been appointed as the Chief Security Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, an official statement said.

Secretary to the state government, Farooq Ahmad Lone said in an order that "sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd), as an advisor to the Governor with effect from the date he assumes charge".

Khan's appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as are applicable to other advisors, he said.

He is a former IPS and Inspector General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan, who hails from Jammu, retired from service in 2013 and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prior to his retirement, he played a major role in anti-terrorism operations in the state. Thus, his appointment as Chief Advisor is seen as a move to expedite the process of normalcy by neutralizing terrorism.