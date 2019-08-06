Farooq Abdullah rejects Amit Shah's claim on house arrest; Cannot bring him out at gunpoint, says HM

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's claim in Lok Sabha that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister is at his home "out of his own free will."

Lashing out at reporters at his Srinagar residence, Abdullah asked, "Home Ministry is lying in the Parliament that I'm not house-arrested, that I am staying inside my house at my own will."

He asked, "Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt when my people are being executed in jails?"

This is not the India I believe in, Abdullah said.

"As soon as the gate will open and our people will be out, we will fight, we'll go to the court. We're not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions. They want to murder us. My son (Omar Abdullah) is in jail," he added.

Earlier speaking during the debate on Article 370, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He's elected from J&K, we can't hear him today.This debate will be incomplete if you ask me."

In response, Shah said, "Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. He's at his home, out of his own free will."

After Abdullah's statement, Shah repeated in Lok Sabha said that NC president is not under house arrest.

"I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah ji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health, mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum (He is having good time, if he doesn't want to come, we cannot bring him out on gunpoint)" Shah said.

Shah again repeated the same in House and said, "I am saying it for the 4th time and I have the patience to say it for the 10th time, Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn't well, doctors will take him to the hospital. House shouldn't worry. If he wasn't well, he would not have come out."