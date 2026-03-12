Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt at a wedding in Jammu after a man allegedly fired two shots at close range.

An alleged assassination attempt on veteran leader Farooq Abdullah has sparked security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred during a wedding function in Jammu, where a man reportedly fired shots toward the senior politician.

Abdullah Recalls the Moment

Speaking to reporters after the incident, the 88-year-old leader said he initially believed the loud sound was from firecrackers typically heard at weddings. Only later did he realise that a firearm had been discharged in his direction.

Abdullah explained that as he was leaving the venue, he heard the sound and was immediately escorted into a vehicle by his security personnel. Later, he was informed that a man carrying a pistol had fired two shots toward him.

The National Conference chief stated that he had no prior knowledge of the attacker or any motive behind the act. “I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man, nor do I have any information about him,” he said.

Abdullah said he could not speculate about the motive behind the attack or whether it was a security lapse. “I don’t know what his intention was. To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make. Many big personalities were present at the wedding, but there were no police present,” he said.

Suspect Identified and Apprehended

Police identified the suspect as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Jammu. According to investigators, Jamwal approached Abdullah from behind and attempted to shoot him at close range.

The bullet missed its target, and security personnel quickly restrained the accused before further harm could occur. CCTV footage from the venue reportedly shows the suspect moving close to Abdullah before firing the shot.

Authorities said the suspect later claimed he had harboured intentions of killing the veteran leader for nearly two decades.

Security Concerns Raised

The incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements for high-profile leaders. Abdullah, who receives Z+ category protection, was attending the wedding along with Surinder Choudhary. Both leaders had been at the venue for over an hour before the firing occurred.

Under standard security procedures for prominent political figures, the location should have undergone thorough checks before the event.

Political Reactions and Investigation

Following the attack, several political leaders demanded a detailed inquiry. Amit Shah reportedly contacted Abdullah to enquire about his health and assured him that the incident would be investigated.

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s son and Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the breach, stating that a person carrying a loaded weapon was able to get dangerously close to a heavily protected leader.

The attack has triggered debate over rising hostility in politics. Abdullah also commented on the issue, saying that growing hatred in society often leads to such disturbing incidents and urged people to promote harmony instead.