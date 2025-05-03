Following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday condemned the brutality, called for unity against terrorism, and sent a heartfelt message of solidarity to the victims.

Speaking to ANI, declaring that "the pot has overflowed," Abdullah said it was time to uproot terrorism once and for all, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir has never stood with Pakistan and never will. "Those who lost their lives here, I want to tell that bride who was married just six days ago, to the child who saw his father soaked in blood, that we also cried. We also didn't eat. Such demons are still there who murder humanity. They are not human. They call themselves Muslims, but I think they are not Muslims. We are all with those families who have suffered because of terrorism," he said.

"I want to assure them that these sacrifices will not go in vain, all will be avenged... 'ab ghada bhar gaya hai'. We now need to uproot it (terrorism). We have been witnessing it for 35 years. But, they have never won, they'll never win," Farooq asserted.

He also criticised the Indus Waters Treaty, called for stronger action against cross-border hostility, and urged the nation to come together, not just in grief, but in defiance. "When the Indus Waters Treaty was signed, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not even consulted. The region that has suffered the most from this treaty is J-K. We cannot build power stations without their permission. We cannot even take a bucket of water without their approval. Today, I appeal to the Government of India to bring some of that water for the people of Jammu," the National Conference Chief said.

"India is the land of Gandhi. Yes, we have given them (Pakistan) a warning today that we will stop the water, but we will not kill them. We are not as cruel as they are. They have committed atrocities on their own people. Just look at the situation in Balochistan and Sindh. They could not save their own country, and now they are trying to destroy ours," Farooq Abdullah said.

The former J-K Chief Minister emphasised that he has gained a lot of courage after meeting tourists in Pahalgam following the deadly attack. "I gained a lot of courage when I met with tourists. Children told me, 'Uncle, we are here to stand with you.' What can be greater than that? I say to the whole country -- come here and give a strong answer to terrorism and to that nation (Pakistan)," Farooq said.

Abdullah further stressed that they will never stand with Pakistan. "Who were they who killed Kashmiri Pandits. Being the CM, the places where I couldn't go, Mehbooba Mufti used to go to the houses of terrorists. We have never been with terrorism, and we have never been a Pakistani - neither we were nor we will be. Kashmir is the crown of India. Amarnath Ji is here, and he will protect us," he said.

Further, speaking on Congress leader Charanjeet Singh Channi's remarks, Farooq Abdullah said that it is not right to discuss these kinds of things.

"This is not the time to say such things. If we talk like this now, we will strengthen our enemy. Let us end this matter first; everything else can be discussed afterwards," he called.

Speaking on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the NC Chief said, "Those coming on the Amarnath Yatra cannot be scared because He (Lord Amarnath) is here to protect them. Only those who do not have Amarnath Ji in their hearts will feel fear. You all should come and have darshan. Come, everyone come, and seek blessings from Bhole Baba."

