Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination

The accused in the case of a firing at an event attended by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday (March 12). The court also directed that a medical examination of the accused be carried out within 24 hours. Arvind Singh, the counsel for the accused, has expressed opposition to the police remand. He stated that a weapon had already been recovered in the matter and that the probe was nearing completion as eyewitnesses had already been recorded.

"The judge gave the police a five-day remand, but we opposed it. We said that a weapon had been recovered in this case and the investigation was almost complete since the witnesses of the eyewitnesses had also been recorded. Still, the judge granted a five-day remand and ordered that a medical examination be conducted after 24 hours," the counsel told news agency ANI. Reacting to the incident, NC president Abdullah said he did not know the accused and was unsure what connection, if any, existed between them.

"I don't know him (the accused), I can't understand what connection I have with him. Now the investigation is underway. (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah has told me that we will get to the bottom of this. I hope everything will be clear soon," Abdullah said. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah using a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at the Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

According to the police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has since been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated. Police has said that further investigation is underway.

