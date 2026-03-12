FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Match was over by 7:30 PM': Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination

Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026

RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain

After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring

Virat Kohli expected to perform better than before in IPL 2026, says Irfan Pathan

Meet Tamizh Amudhan, U-9 chess world No.1 with 2000+ ELO rating; young prodigy wins car after silver medal finish

Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement as Iran's new supreme leader: 'Strait of Hormuz must remain closed'

Delhi Lok Adalat Rescheduled: New dates announced for traffic challans, general disputes; know how to book tokens, eligibility

BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Match was over by 7:30 PM': Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup final

Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026

Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up

RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain

RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitnes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah using a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at the Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area. Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination
Farooq Abdullah has said he did not know the accused.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The accused in the case of a firing at an event attended by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday (March 12). The court also directed that a medical examination of the accused be carried out within 24 hours. Arvind Singh, the counsel for the accused, has expressed opposition to the police remand. He stated that a weapon had already been recovered in the matter and that the probe was nearing completion as eyewitnesses had already been recorded.

    "The judge gave the police a five-day remand, but we opposed it. We said that a weapon had been recovered in this case and the investigation was almost complete since the witnesses of the eyewitnesses had also been recorded. Still, the judge granted a five-day remand and ordered that a medical examination be conducted after 24 hours," the counsel told news agency ANI. Reacting to the incident, NC president Abdullah said he did not know the accused and was unsure what connection, if any, existed between them.

    "I don't know him (the accused), I can't understand what connection I have with him. Now the investigation is underway. (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah has told me that we will get to the bottom of this. I hope everything will be clear soon," Abdullah said. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah using a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at the Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

    According to the police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has since been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated. Police has said that further investigation is underway.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Match was over by 7:30 PM': Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup 2026 final
    Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup final
    Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination
    Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody
    Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026
    Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up
    RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain
    RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitnes
    After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring
    After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
    Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
    Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
    Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
    Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement