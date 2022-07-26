Money laundering case: ED files charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah

File photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection to a money laundering case. The case is linked to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

A special PMLA court has taken cognisance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused persons for an appearance before the Court on August 27.

What is the money laundering case?

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office-bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under section 120-B, 406 and 409 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by the ED in this case so far, is Rs. 51.90 crore out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 crore.

