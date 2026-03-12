FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Farooq Abdullah attacked: Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? 65-year-old who wanted to kill former J-K CM for 20 years

An attempt was made to assassinate former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday at point-blank range.  Police said that the accused had a personal agenda that he had waited 20 years to kill the 88-year-old National Conference (NC) chief. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Farooq Abdullah attacked: Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? 65-year-old who wanted to kill former J-K CM for 20 years
An attempt was made to assassinate former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday at point-blank range.  Police said that the accused had a personal agenda that he had waited 20 years to kill the 88-year-old National Conference (NC) chief. 

Farooq Abullah attacked: What happened?

The horrifying incident took place at a party, leader BS Chouhan's daughter's wedding in Jammu. Farooq Abdullah, accompanied by J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and Nasir Sogami, advisor to the J&K Chief Minister, came to attend the wedding. That's when a 65-year-old attacker got in close range of Z+ security protectee Abdullah, before firing a shot. His shot missed the target, and he was quickly overpowered by National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. The video of the incident has been going around on the internet, triggering concern and panic among the public. 

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal?

The NSG commando held the accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who was in an inebriated condition. The 65-year-old tried to attack National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at a public event in Jammu. He was overpowered by NSG commandos and beaten by locals, including some NC workers. He later claimed he had wanted to kill Abdullah for 20 years and had used his own licensed gun. Jamwal, who owns shops in Jammu's old part, said he survived on rent from these properties and regretted not succeeding in his attempt. "I wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me," he said. "Today, I got the opportunity, but he (Farooq Abdullah) was lucky to survive," he told the police, according to PTI.

Farooq Abdullah failed shooting: CCTV footage

CCTV footage shows Jamwal sneaking up behind Abdullah at a wedding and pointing a gun at him from close range. He fires a shot that misses and is immediately subdued by Abdullah's security team. Rakesh Singh, an eyewitness cited by PTI, said the incident occurred when Abdullah and other prominent guests were leaving the wedding venue. "Abdullah had dinner with the guests. He was moving out of the venue when the gunman opened fire, but luckily, he was not hurt. The shooter claimed to be the chairman of some hitherto unknown 'Jagran Manch' and was drunk," he said.

Omar Abdullah's reaction

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot." "It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM," he added in an X post.

