As per reports, the farmers will resort to a road blockade at a few places in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest against the "tardy" paddy procurement and other issues.

Farmers in Punjab have announced a fresh one-day protest against the state government over various demands, including paddy procurement. As per reports, the farmers will resort to a road blockade at a few places in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest against the "tardy" paddy procurement and other issues. Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, Surjeet Singh Phul spoke to ANI and said, "On October 26, both forums will do a road blockade at 4 points. We will begin the protest at 1 pm and sit on the streets." Surjeet Singh Phul said the "chakka jam" for an indefinite period will be held at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara and Batala. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "AAP has failed in Punjab and they have not made any arrangements for the farmers. Now they are filing FIRs against the farmers. Delhi government is pressurizing the Punjab government to file FIRs against the farmers."

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy-procurement, aiming to clear the state's mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season. "I have spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible because all the demands are related to the central government," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Mann expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers' demands regarding Punjab. "We have fulfilled almost all the demands of the millers regarding Punjab. I have also taken them to Delhi, they have a meeting tomorrow as well.

Punjab contributes the most to the central pool. We are with the farmers, we are with millers. So I hope that the Home Minister will meet them tomorrow and solve their problems. The procurement is going on without any problems," he added. "This season is not a season, it is a festival for us. The economy of Punjab is dependent on this. The DBT money is being transferred to the account of farmers. Even in the wheat, the highest contribution is by Punjab and Haryana. If the procurement of this is slow, it will also affect the production of wheat further. Hence, we wish the Central government, to help the farmers in procurement so that the Mandis get free," Mann stated. CM Bhagwant Mann earlier outlined several demands to the Centre including that the procurement rate for dry harvest be adjusted from 0.5 to 1 per cent. A critical meeting on paddy-procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The meeting aimed to address key issues and strategies for efficient food grain procurement in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, Bhagwant Mann said, "Harvesting season in Punjab has begun. it is like a festival in Punjab because the economy of the state depends on it. Punjab has continuously been giving the maximum contribution to the food stock of the country. We will sell 180 lakh metric tons of our harvest to the centre. We are sceptical about things taking shape like last year." The Chief Minister also stressed the need for proper milling facilities, stating, "We want proper space to be created for milling rice which will begin on 15 November."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)