Farmers to observe Betrayal Day today over Centre’s ‘unfulfilled promises’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Over a month after the year-long farmers’ protest came to an end, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the central government has not yet met the demands of the farmers and so, January 31 will be observed as “Betrayal Day” by them.

Further, the BKU leader said that the farmers’ protests were withdrawn by all the protestors after a string of promises made by the Centre regarding the demands of the farmers on December 9, which remain unfulfilled till now.

Taking to Twitter, Tikait wrote, “A nation-wide 'Betrayal Day' will be observed on January 31 because of the government's betrayal to farmers. The movement was suspended on the basis of a letter given by the government on December 9 but those promises have not been fulfilled.”

Further, the farmer leader also said that the central government needs to fulfill its promise on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and revoke the cases filed against several protesting farmers throughout the yearlong movement protesting the Centre’s three farm laws.

According to reports, farmer groups will stage protests and burn effigies of PM Modi outside the BJP district headquarters in Haryana on Monday as a part of “Betrayal Day”. Farmer leaders have estimated that protests will take place in as many as 500 districts across the country today.

In November 2020, a large group of farmers began protesting at the borders of Delhi under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), asking the central government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, and offer a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

One full year after the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws, leading to the end of the movement. On December 9, the Centre issues a letter to the agitators, stating that their demands will be met.

The letter by the central government said that a committee will be formed regarding the implementation of MSP for crops, and the cases against the protestors will be withdrawn. The letter read, “As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent.”

