Farmers to block Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway for 24 hours today

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a front of protesting farm unions on Saturday (April 100) will be blocking the key Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway fo 24 hours to agitate against the three controversial farm laws.

The Haryana Police on Friday (April 9) issued a traffic advisory in view of the 24-hour Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway blockade. The planned blockade is from 8 am on April 10 till 8 am on April 11.

Saturday’s protest is part of a strategy for protest this month which also includes marking significant historical occasions like the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, and the Ambedkar Jayanti April 14.

“On April 13, the foundation day of Khalsa Panth will be celebrated on the borders of Delhi and at the same time, there will be programmes in the honour of the martyrs on the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” read a statement by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

"The "Save Constitution Day" and the "Kisan Bahujan Unity Day" will be celebrated on 14 April. On this day, all the stages of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be managed by agitators of Bahujan Samaj and all the speakers will also be Bahujan," the statement noted.

Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate arrangements have been put in place to prevent violence and to facilitate the traffic.

Keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at the KMP expressway, he said all range police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order with minimum inconvenience to the public.

Virk added that traffic diversions have been planned in affected districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh and passengers coming from Ambala on the National Highway 44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli.

Likewise, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can turn towards the National Highway 71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

Virk said no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and strict action would be initiated against the violators.

(With IANS inputs)