Farmers take off their tents from Delhi's Chilla border after Republic Day violence - Watch

Farmers protest

A day after protesting farmers unleashed violence in Delhi on Republic Day, several farmers have started living for their homes from Chilla border. Several farmers removed their tents from the Chilla border where they had camped for around 60 days seeking the repeal of three farm laws, which were passed recently by the Centre.

The farmers at Chilla border started retreating hours after two of the farm unions - Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) - decided to call off their protests after the Republic Day violence.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh had announced to call off the farmers movement and within minutes the farmers sitting on Chilla border were seen taking off their tents.

Earlier, the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) had announced that it was withdrawing from the ongoing farmers' protest after the agitation turned violent on Republic Day. The organisation stated that it found the way the protest was held as "unacceptable".

"We are discontinuing our agitation but our fight for farmers' rights will continue," ANI quoted AIKSCC leader VM Singh as saying.

Moreover, the AIKSS leader further said that his organisation had nothing to do with the tractor rally that turned violent in New Delhi.

"I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan* are withdrawing from the protest. I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," Singh added.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre`s three new farm laws on January 26. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police as registered an FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, in the violence at Red Fort.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.