Farmers to mark 100 days of agri protests today

The farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws on Saturday will complete 100 days. The protests, which started on November 26, are still going on as eleven rounds of talks held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand to repeal farm laws yielded no results.

To commemorate the day, plans are in works to block a major expressway outside New Delhi today.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Wednesday that they are planning to block the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway for five hours, from 11 am to till 4 pm.

"We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen," Reuters quoted SKM spokesperson Darshan Pal as saying.

The protests planned by SKM with the support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union are aimed at eking out another round of talks with the government over the Farm Laws.

Amid the ongoing protests, Narendra Modi defended the Centre's policies for farmers in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on February 8. He quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and also cautioned the nation about a new form of "FDI" which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology" as the agitation grabbed global attention.

"Manmohan Ji is here, I would read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return..."

"...It is our intention to remove all those handicaps, which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market," he added.

"Manmohan Singh Ji had made his intentions clear to give farmers the freedom to sell their produce, and have just one market. And we are doing it now. You all should be proud. See, what Manmohan Singh Ji had said, Modi is having to do now. (woh Modi ji ko karna pad raha hai). Be proud!" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also assured, 'MSP (Minimum Support Price) tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega' (MSP was there, MSP is there, MSP will remain in the future).

PM Modi also said that the need of the hour is to improve the lives of the country's small farmers and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) initiated changes in the agriculture sector since 2014.

.Meanwhile, Introducing a resolution calling for repeal of the farm laws by the Centre, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declared in the Assembly that these laws cannot be accepted and allowed to remain on the statute book to the detriment of the farmers. Not only are they against the principles of cooperative federalism but their objectives are apparently preposterous, he added.

The resolution, which was later passed unanimously, expressed the angst of the members against the "inconsiderate and unresponsive attitude" of the government of India, which has aggravated the situation and enhanced unrest and anguish among the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.