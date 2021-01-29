Farmers protest: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet services till January 30

Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar’s murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

India

Farmers protest: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet services till January 30

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services till January 30.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services in 17 districts till January 30 in view of the Farmers protest.

Mobile internet services will be stopped in 14 districts--Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa.

Internet services were already suspended in Palwal, Sonipat and Jhajjar, and has now been extended.

The Haryana government's decision comes at a time when people from  Haryana have started progressing towards Delhi’s borders, especially Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, to show their support to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s 3 new agricultural laws.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora states that the step was taken to  “stop the spread of disinformation and rumours and divisive propaganda through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”  

 “There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of law and order on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours,” the order further reads.

Late on Thursday evening, more security personnel were deployed at the Ghazipur border to vacate the protesting site. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters, "The Supreme Court has justified the peaceful sit-in."  "There has been no violence on the Ghazipur border. Despite this, the government is adopting a repressive policy."

The administration has cut off power and water supply to the hundreds of farmers, who have been camping out at Delhi borders.

A huge security build-up has started at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, which has remained one of the prominent protesting site for the agitating farmers.

Delhi Police has issued lookout notice against farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs filed in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city on January 26, police chief S N Shrivastava said.

The farmers will also be asked to surrender their passports. The police have named 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, in the FIR that mentioned charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

 

