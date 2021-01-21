Farmers' protest: Can government's proposal to suspend farm laws resolve the stalemate?

It's been almost two months since farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farmer laws on the borders of Delhi. While several rounds of talks have been held between the farmer unions and the government to find a solution to the stalemate, for the first time, there is a reconciliation between the farmers and the government.

Even though was no final result in the talks held on Wednesday, the farmer leaders appeared happy with the government's proposal of suspending the laws for around 18 months. Farmer leaders have said that after discussing with the farmer brothers, they will give their decision in the meeting on 22 January.

Farmer leader Shivkumar Kakka, who has attended all the meetings so far, has welcomed the government's proposal and said that he does not trust the committee formed by the Supreme Court, but the government's proposal is trustworthy. "All the farmer leaders will discuss this and give revert to the government in the meeting scheduled for January 22.

Another farmer leader, Darshan Pal Singh, has said that the government has assured him that an affidavit will be filed in the Supreme Court, which calls for the postponement of laws for 18 months. This proposal of the government is worth considering, he said.

All India Kisan Sabha General-Secretary Hannan Mollah has also welcomed this proposal of the government with an open heart.

What's in the government's proposal

In the 11th round of talks on Wednesday, the government had proposed to postpone the laws for some time. The government told the farmers that a joint committee of the farmers and the government be formed and the three laws will not be implemented until the committee reaches a decision. The committee will be given 18 months to prepare the report.

"During discussions, we said that the government is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one-and-a-half year. I am happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously and said that they would consider it tomorrow and convey their decision on January 22," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.