Farmers' protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait get death threats on phone

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who is spearheading the anti-agricultural law movement, has received death threats on call.

A report has been filed at the Kaushambi police station in this regard.

Earlier as well, Tikait had received abusive messages on WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, farmers in Ghaziabad began 'Black Day' protests to mark the completion of six months of their agitation against Centre's agricultural laws.

People were seen gathered in the morning at the border area for the protest against the three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020.

The farmer leader said that the farmers will continue their agitation until the Centre repeals its three farm laws and have also written to the Union Agriculture Minister on the same issue.

"Our only demand is that all three farm laws should be repealed and farmers should get the required MSP. If the Centre does not agree to our demands, we will continue to protest. There is no definite period for how long the agitation will last," Tikait said.

On May 20, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to observe May 26 as a 'Black Day For Democracy'.

"That is the day PM Narendra Modi led Government took oath of office in 2014 and then again on 30th May in 2019. 26th May is the day when the 'Chalo Dilli' Kisan Andolan completes six months. It is also the day when the All India Strike called by the Central Trade Unions becomes six months old," read an official release by the SKM.

Following this call, several leaders from various political parties offered their support to the protests.