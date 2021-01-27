Farmers protest: BJP MLA demands hanging of leaders involved in January 26 violence, writes to Amit Shah

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar on Wednesday demanded that the farmers and other miscreants including political leaders who lead violent protests in different parts of the national capital, like the Red Fort and the ITO, be swiftly identified so that they can be hung or shot on sight.

He said that a fast track court should give the orders to hang those found guilty of instigating the insurrection.

The BJP MLA also suggested in the letter that those involved in the violent protests in the national capital could also be shot-at-site.

"CM ArvindKejriwal, YogendraYadav, RakeshTikait and the terrorists of the United Front have joined the anti-national elements by carrying out a terrorist attack in Delhi on RepublicDay and tarnish the country worldwide." Gurjar tweeted.

A day after India proudly celebrated its 72nd Republic Day with full grandeur, followed by violence due to clashes between the protesting farmers and Delhi police personnel, shards of glass, broken turnstiles, smashed security cameras, and ransacked administrative offices remain as a detritus of what happened on Republic Day.

The iconic Red Fort remains red-faced with a story of shame to be told to the world. The scale of the damage caused in Tuesday's mobocracy and vandalism after hundreds of protesters stormed the Red Fort is yet to be fully assessed. But most of the damage was seen, as of yet, outside the Red Fort at ticket counters, security posts and baggage scanners. The protesters also vandalised a CISF gypsy.

Visuals from Tuesday’s violence showed police personnel, who were outnumbered, scrambling for cover as the protesters had a free run of the monument. There was vandalism near the ticket counters as protesters ran amok, smashing the panes. Two policemen were rushed out, bleeding from the head.

The ugly scenes that were witnessed at the Red Fort since Tuesday afternoon, took hours to return to normalcy when protesters were finally made to vacate the premises and religious flags were removed from atop the fort.

The two-month-old protest by farmer unions, against the Centre's new farm laws, descended into chaos on Republic Day when hundreds of protesters, breaking away from a planned tractor rally on the city's outskirts, felled barricades at the borders, clashed with police to enter the Capital.

Protesting farmers entered the iconic Red Fort and the ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from agreed routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

The visuals that emerged from ITO, where the police headquarters is situated was even more disturbing. Policemen in riot gear appeared to be helpless as they were outnumbered by the protesting farmers, were seen running or hiding behind cars as farmers armed with sticks chased them ramming their tractors into the buses parked there.

Around 200 protesters have been detained by Delhi Police on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel, a day after violence during the tractor rally in the capital. Police have so far registered 22 FIRs in the matter.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.