Farmers' protest: Bharat Bandh on March 26, here's what's open, what's closed

Bharat Bandh news: As the farmers' protest on Delhi borders continues, farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26 demanding a complete rollback of the farm laws. The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a union of farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws, has appealed to the citizens of the country to make the Bharat Bandh on March 26 successful.

The bandh is called on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm. As per reports, road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed all over the country. However, all emergency health services will remain operational during the bandh.

It will be optional for the traders to participate in the nationwide shutdown call by the farmers' unions. No association will force anyone to close its shops or keep it open, as traders are free to take their decisions, reports said.

The farmers' protest against the agricultural laws started on November 26 and is completing four months on March 26. During this period, several rounds of talks have been held with the government, but no agreement has been reached yet. Farmers are camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi. They are adamant on repealing the laws altogether, while the government is ready for amendment after discussing the loopholes of the laws. Along with this, there is a demand of farmers that a legal guarantee should be given for the minimum support price (MSP).

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that farmers agitating against the Central farm laws would not be divided and they may have to go to the national capital and breach barricades again.

"They (Centre) has tried to divide us on the lines of caste and religion but they were unsuccessful. You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again," Tikait said while addressing a gathering in Jaipur.