Farmers' protest: All you need to know about Bharat Bandh on December 8

As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital that led to long traffic jams.

Farmer leaders communicated that they will hold 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 as their demands haven't been met.

Farmer leaders said they conveyed their concerns to the government. Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait, after the meeting, said that the government will prepare a draft and give them. He said that there will be Bharat Bandh on December 8 as announced earlier.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, said they told the government at the beginning of the meeting that their demand is the withdrawal of laws and they do not want amendments. "We took a firm stand. Finally, we were told that the next meeting will be held on Dec 9. It seems the government will definitely roll back the laws," he said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Borders closed ahead of Bharat Bandh

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, in view of the farmers` protest against the farm laws, which entered the 11h day on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the police issued the traffic alert at 8:10 pm.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," it said.

"Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the police said.

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added."

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted.

The traffic in Delhi and around border areas of Delhi continued to remain affected due to the farmers` protest which is going to enter its 12th day.

Opposition parties support Farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Support for the farmers' protest is gathering steam. The all India bandh called by the farmers on December 8 has garnered support from different Opposition parties.

After the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Admi Party have extended support to the farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh'.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will take a tractor journey with farmers from Mandi to Kisan Bazaar in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh on December 7. Akhilesh Yadav has come out strongly in the support of the farmers since the new farm laws were passed.

The Aam Admi Party has also joined the list of opposition parties supporting the farmers' protest. The AAP party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his support on the social networking site Twitter.

The CM has appealed to party workers from all states and districts to cooperate in the Bharat Bandh of farmers on December 8.

Earlier the Congress, TRS and NCP also joined other opposition parties in extending support to the call of Bharat Bandh.

Centre's response to the dilogue with farmers

During the dialogue, there was an exchange of opinions on both sides. The Agriculture Minister said Modi Government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has taken a number of steps and pro farmers reforms.

"MSPs have been hiked multiple times and will continue in the future," he said.

The minister appealed to the farmers' unions that they should give up their agitation and solve their grievances through talks and dialogue.

He appealed that children and elders should be allowed to go home in view of the cold and COVID-19. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID and cold weather. I want to request protesting farmers to give up their movement so that they don't face inconvenience in this cold weather and citizens of Delhi can also live a life of convenience," he said.

He referred to steps taken by the government for farmers including an increase in budgetary allocation for agriculture, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs one lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund.

After multiple obstacles, the talks finally ended with no conclusion as the farmers stuck to their first and major demand to repeal the three farms laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Farmer leaders said they conveyed their concerns to the government. Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait, after the meeting, said that the government will prepare a draft and give them. He said that there will be Bharat Bandh on December 8 as announced earlier.