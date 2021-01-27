Headlines

Farmers protest: AIKSCC withdraws from ongoing agitation, calls Jan 26 violence 'unacceptable'

The AIKSS leader further said that his organisation had nothing to do with the tractor rally that turned violent in New Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 01:09 PM IST

The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Wednesday stated that it is withdrawing from the ongoing farmers' protest after the agitation turned violent on Republic Day. The organisation stated that it found the way the protest was held as "unacceptable".

"We are discontinuing our agitation but our fight for farmers' rights will continue," ANI quoted AIKSCC leader VM Singh as saying.

Moreover, the AIKSS leader further said that his organisation had nothing to do with the tractor rally that turned violent in New Delhi.

 "I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan*are withdrawing from the protest," Singh said.

"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," he added.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre`s three new farm laws on January 26. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. A  total of 22 FIRs have been registered in the violence in which over 300 police personnel were injured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in a statement said that it has registered an FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, in the violence at Red Fort. 

.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

