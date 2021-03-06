Farmers, labourers to throng rail tracks on March 13: BKU

Headlines

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

DNA Explainer: What are ‘Star Series’ bank notes? Is it legal to use notes with ‘star’ symbol? RBI clarifies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

Conjunctivitis alert: 8 home remedies for eye flu 

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Farmers, labourers to throng rail tracks on March 13: BKU

"This is our next move to intensify the ongoing protest," said Pal, who is the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2021, 08:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh on Saturday informed that a nationwide agitation against corporatisation and privatisation would be held on March 13 where farmers and labourers would throng the railway lines and agitate there.

"This is our next move to intensify the ongoing protest," said Pal, who is the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson.

Pal was present at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway which was blocked by thousands of farmers on Saturday to mark 100 days of the protest which started on November 26, 2020 with an intent to pressurise the Central government to repeal the three new Union farm laws.

While speaking to IANS, Pal shared the helplessness against the crackdown on the farmers` protest by the Centre, including Internet shutdown and FIRs against those showing sympathy for the farmers` cause.

"What can we do if such things happen to us. We can only face and resist apart from taking precautions that no anti-national elements infiltrate our agitation," he said.

The latest in the list of crackdown is the infamous "toolkit" case which names environmental activists from India such as Disha Ravi and international activists such as Greta Thunberg in the FIRs lodged by the Delhi police.

They were framed under charges of defaming the country after a toolkit was shared by Thunberg from her official Twitter account which mentioned methods to intensify the ongoing farmer protests beyond India.

Marking the 100th day of the farmers` agitation, the farmers blocked the 135 km long Western Peripheral Expressway also known as KMP Expressway, from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event ended peacefully with no reports of violence anywhere.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Meet the IITian with Rs 22,150 crore net worth whose college named its main building after him

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

PM Modi hits out at Congress' 'jhooth ki dukan' in Rajasthan's Sikar, refers to 'Red Diary'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE