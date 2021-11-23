Farmers in this state to get money from govt to buy smartphones

After the farmers' agitation in different parts of the country including Delhi for almost a year, the central government has announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Since then, the state governments are also engaged in wooing the farmers. Now the Gujarat government has announced a help of Rs 1,500 per family for farmers to buy smartphones.

According to the circular issued by the Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department of Gujarat, this scheme is only for the farmers of the state. Farmers who have their own land in Gujarat can take advantage of this scheme. They can buy any smartphone of their choice. 10 per cent (up to Rs 1500) of the total price of that phone will be given to the farmer by the government. The rest of the money will have to be given by the farmer himself.

According to the scheme, only one farmer per family will get the benefit of this scheme. Even in the case of per joint holding, only one beneficiary will get the benefit of the scheme. To take advantage of this scheme, the landholder farmers of Gujarat can apply to the government through the i-khedut portal.

After the application is approved, the farmer will have to buy a smartphone and submit a copy of the purchase bill of the smartphone, the IMEI number of the mobile, a cancelled check and other necessary documents to the department. The amount of Rs 1,500 will be deposited into the account.

The department has clarified that only the price of the smartphone is included in this scheme. This does not include accessories like power bank, earphones, charger and other things. The government says that when farmers have their smartphones, they will be able to get information about the use of new technologies in agriculture, weather forecast and seed-crop. After getting the call, they will also be able to apply in the welfare schemes of the state and central government.