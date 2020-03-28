Farmers, APMC 'mandis' exempted from coronavirus lockdown

The Centre on Friday said farmers engaged in agricultural activities and wholesale vegetable markets operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been exempted from the purview of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

In the second addendum to the guidelines since the announcement of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds are also exempted from the lockdown.

The addendum lays down additional categories of essential goods and services, relating to agricultural operations, exempted under the Disaster Management Act, with respect to the 21- day lockdown, the ministry said.

Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations; 'Mandis' operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the state government are exempted from the lockdown, the addendum said,

Shops of fertilizers are also added under the list of exemptions.

Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown, the fresh guidelines said.

Custom hiring centres (CHC) related to farm machinery, manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds have also been exempted from the lockdown.

Intra and inter-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture and horticulture implements have also been exempted.

The ministry had added several services to the list on exemptions on Wednesday.

In the fresh guidelines, the ministry said Reserve Bank of India and RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are among those exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government. This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.