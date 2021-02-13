Farmer Unions demand high-level judicial inquiry into January 26 violence

SKM's legal cell member, Kuldeep Singh said a retired judge of Supreme Court or High Court should probe 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence.

The farmer unions protesting against the three Central farm laws, on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence. The violence took place during the tractor rally in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border, asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and instead, approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

A member of SKM's legal cell, Kuldeep Singh said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court should probe the incidents to unravel the 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence and the alleged 'false cases' against the farmers.

Key pointers by Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The SKM leaders stated that 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable.

Farmer leader Ravinder Singh said that 122 farmers had been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs.

He also added that SKM will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers.

The Morcha will provide Rs 2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

Farmers getting police notices should approach the legal cell instead of appearing before the force directly.

Legal cell is constituted by the unions for any assistance to the farmers.

What happened so far

The farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi had turned violent and clashes were reported between several farmers and the Delhi Police personnel.

Thousands of farmers have camped at three Delhi border points since late November 2020 and are demanding a repeal of the three agri laws.

They protesting farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The farmer representatives and the Centre have had 11 round of talks but have failed to break the deadlock.