Farmer Unions demand high-level judicial inquiry into January 26 violence

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

'He caught my hand...': Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on his ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeindia

india

Farmer Unions demand high-level judicial inquiry into January 26 violence

SKM's legal cell member, Kuldeep Singh said a retired judge of Supreme Court or High Court should probe 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 11:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The farmer unions protesting against the three Central farm laws, on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence. The violence took place during the tractor rally in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border, asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and  instead, approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

A member of SKM's legal cell, Kuldeep Singh said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court should probe the incidents to unravel the 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence and the alleged 'false cases' against the farmers.

Key pointers by Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The SKM leaders stated that 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable.

Farmer leader Ravinder Singh said that 122 farmers had been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs.

He also added that SKM will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers.

The Morcha will provide Rs 2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

Retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court should probe the incidents to unravel the 'conspiracy' and alleged 'false cases'.

Farmers getting police notices should approach the legal cell instead of appearing before the force directly.

Legal cell is constituted by the unions for any assistance to the farmers.

What happened so far

The farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi had turned violent and clashes were reported between several farmers and the Delhi Police personnel. 

Thousands of farmers have camped at three Delhi border points since late November 2020 and are demanding a repeal of the three agri laws.

They protesting farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). 

The farmer representatives and the Centre have had 11 round of talks but have failed to break the deadlock. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

Meet the actor who gave 25 hits in a year, not Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE