Farmer unions announce three-hour nationwide agitation on Feb 6

Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours for the repeal of three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (R) president, Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.

"We will block both state highways and national highways for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6. We will protest for our demand of complete rollback of farm laws, against the repressive measures being taken across Delhi, and against anti-farmer and pro-corporate budget," he said at a press conference organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.

He said Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMU) has constituted a committee to provide legal assistance to 128 persons arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the tractor rally on January 26.

He said the committee will have three advocates. Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that there is apprehension among farmers that the government moves are aimed at closing down FCI.

Yadav alleged that the Union government has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this year's budget. And, even percentage of allocation has gone down from "5.1 pc last fiscal to 4.3 pc this year".

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, and part of the SKM, told reporters that the modalities of the 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 will be decided after discussing it with various unions unanimously, including those protesting at Ghazipur border site, reported news agency PTI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed 10% hike in the farm loan disbursal target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, asserting that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare, and also introduced an agri infra and development cess of up to 100% to create post-harvest infrastructure for improving farmers' income.

(With agency inputs)