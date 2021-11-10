Headlines

Farmer’s body found hanging near Singhu border protest site, police suspect suicide

The body of a farmer was found hanging from a tree near a protest site at the Singhu border on Wednesday, and police are suspecting suicide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 02:09 PM IST

The body of a farmer was found hanging from a tree near a shopping mall located near the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border on early Wednesday morning. The police have said that the investigations regarding the matter are currently underway.

Though the incident is still being investigated, the preliminary reports submitted by the police suggest that the farmer had allegedly committed suicide. The man has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 45-year-old farmer who resided in Roorkee village in Fatehgarh Sahib’s Amroh district.

According to the police reports, Singh was a frequent visitor of the protest sites and was an avid participant in the farmers’ movement. He was visiting the protest sites for the past five to six months, as per the police.

 

 

Soon after the body was discovered, it was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death is not yet known, and the possibility of murder has not yet been ruled out. The Kundli police station is investigating the possibilities of murder and suicide.

Pradeep Kumar, the investigating officer from Kundli police station, said, “One person died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree near Sushant City, Sonepat this morning. The reason of death is not known, but we've been told that he was mentally disturbed. Dead body brought to Civil Hospital.”

The body of Gurpreet Singh was found hanging from a neem tree by a rope near the Parker Mall in Hooda Sector 63/64 Ansal Sushant City Nangal Road. Police said that Gurpreet was alone there and had traveled through the trolley of his village.

