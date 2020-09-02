Farmer rides 300 km on bike from Nalanda to Ranchi, ensures daughter appears for JEE mains exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2020 began on Tuesday at various centres across the country.

A farmer drove his daughter 300 kilometre from Nalanda to Ranchi so that she could appear in the JEE exams. On September1, Dhananjay Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, took 12 hours to travel to JEE exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand that was 300-km away.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regular bus services between Bihar and Jharkhand are suspended. So, Dhananjay started from Nalanda on Monday morning to reach Ranchi.

He reached Bokaro after eight hours and continued his journey till he reached Ranchi, about 135 km away, on Monday afternoon.

"I found the bike as the only option to cover such a long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not plying due to the coronavirus," Dhananjay told reporters.

He said, "While coming to Ranchi from Bokaro I was feeling sleepy. I stopped midway and took a nap and again resumed the journey with my daughter." Around 22,843 students are appearing for the JEE examination at 10 centres in Jharkhand.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2020 began on Tuesday at various centres across the country. Approximately 1 million candidates are appearing for this examination that will continue till September 6. The engineering examination has started after weeks of protests and political scuffle between the BJP and Opposition parties. A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court to postpone the Neet-JEE Exams.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flood situation across the country, some states have decided to provide free travel and accommodation to JEE-NEET candidates so that they won't have to miss out on their exams due to lack of resources.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.

The Madhya Pradesh government is arranging free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.