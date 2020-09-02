Farmer rides 300 km on bike from Nalanda to Ranchi, ensures daughter appears for JEE mains exam

Headlines

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

40 years of Sunny Deol: Best films of action star

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeIndia

India

Farmer rides 300 km on bike from Nalanda to Ranchi, ensures daughter appears for JEE mains exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2020 began on Tuesday at various centres across the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 04:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A farmer drove his daughter 300 kilometre from Nalanda to Ranchi so that she could appear in the JEE exams. On September1, Dhananjay Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, took 12 hours to travel to JEE exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand that was 300-km away. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regular bus services between Bihar and Jharkhand are suspended. So, Dhananjay started from Nalanda on Monday morning to reach Ranchi. 

He reached Bokaro after eight hours and continued his journey till he reached Ranchi, about 135 km away, on Monday afternoon.

"I found the bike as the only option to cover such a long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not plying due to the coronavirus," Dhananjay told reporters.

He said, "While coming to Ranchi from Bokaro I was feeling sleepy. I stopped midway and took a nap and again resumed the journey with my daughter." Around 22,843 students are appearing for the JEE examination at 10 centres in Jharkhand. 

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2020 began on Tuesday at various centres across the country. Approximately 1 million candidates are appearing for this examination that will continue till September 6. The engineering examination has started after weeks of protests and political scuffle between the BJP and Opposition parties. A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court to postpone the Neet-JEE Exams. 

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flood situation across the country, some states have decided to provide free travel and accommodation to JEE-NEET candidates so that they won't have to miss out on their exams due to lack of resources.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.

The Madhya Pradesh government is arranging free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE