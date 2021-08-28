Farm laws: Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh on September 25, to intensify agitation

To intensify farmer's protest against the three farm laws, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide strike, Bharat bandh on September 25, when the three agri laws will complete a year. The bandh is aimed at halting train and bus services and disrupt some events throughout the day.

SKM leader Ashish Mittal said the bandh is aimed at further strengthening farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Farmers across the nation, majorly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, by staying put at the several border points of the national capital of Delhi.

”We are calling for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 25. This is happening after a similar ‘bandh’ was organised on the same date last year, and we hope that it would be more successful than the one last year which was held amid the coronavirus pandemic," Mittal said during a press conference.

Mittal was speaking after concluding the all-India convention by farmers, where representatives from 22 states, including members of 300 farm unions, members of organisations that work for women, labourers, tribals, youth and students welfare, participated.

The convention focused on the ongoing farmers' protest and on making their agitation against the farm laws a pan-India movement.

The agitating farmers are demanding a repeal of all three farm laws, saying they are pro-corporate, and will do away with the MSP system. On Thursday, the farmers' against the three farm laws completed nine months since they started staying put at Delhi border points.

Since then, farmers and the central government have held 10 rounds of talks without yielding any result.