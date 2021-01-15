IMF hails India's farm laws, calls them significant step for agricultural reforms

The farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws has been going on for the last 51 days and the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the laws till further orders. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the laws and called them an important step for agricultural reforms.

During a press conference in Washinton, Gerry Rice, communications director for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said, 'We believe that the Agricultural Laws passed by the Government of India have the potential to represent an important step for agricultural reforms. However, social security needs to be strengthened for those who may be affected by the new system."

Rice also said that the laws will help the farmers earn more profit.

"This law will help farmers earn more profit and reduce the role of middlemen in contracting directly with the vendors and reduce the role of middlemen. Apart from this, new laws will also benefit in efficiency and rural development," he said.

On the question of the ongoing agitation by farmers, an IMF spokesperson said, "It is important that those people get adequate social security, which is adversely affected by the implementation of this new system."

"This can be done by ensuring jobs for the affected people," he added.

Meanwhile, the 9th round of talks between the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for Friday (January 15). All previous talks between the two parties failed to break the impasse.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of the farm laws and formed a four-member committee to find a solution to the issue. However, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court on farm laws, on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the panel.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has warned that the farmers will take out a huge tractor rally alongside the Republic Day parade on January 26.