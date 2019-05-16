Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Gulzar Singh Ranike, Congress' Mohammad Sadique, AAP's Professor Sadhu Singh and Nationalist Congress Party's Dr Daljit Singh Chauhan.

Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Faridkot parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Gulzar Singh Ranike, Congress' Mohammad Sadique, AAP's Professor Sadhu Singh and Nationalist Congress Party's Dr Daljit Singh Chauhan.

Faridkot comprises of nine assembly segments which include Nihal Singhwala, Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Giddarbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaito and Rampura Phul.

AAP is once again relying on its sitting MP Sadhu Singh who had defeated SAD's Paramjit Kaur Gulshan of the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2014 by a margin of 1.72 votes. Facing a defeat in the previous election, SAD in 2019 is keeping its hope on Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Gulzar Singh Ranike

Congress: Mohammad Sadique

AAP: Professor Sadhu Singh

NCP: Dr Daljit Singh Chauhan

Faridkot Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Professor Sadhu Singh (AAP)

Losing candidate: Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (SAD)

2009

Winning candidate: Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (SAD)

Losing candidate: Sukhwinder Singh Danny (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD)

Losing candidate: Karan Kaur Brar (Congress)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.