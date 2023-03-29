Search icon
Faridabad underpass to connect city with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Sector 8

Sector 75 near Chandawali and Sector 8 wasn't included in the plan for an underpass.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

At the Chandawali underpass, the construction work is underway. (Representational)

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has begun building a new underpass connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road at Chandawali with Faridabad Sector 8.

As of now, the authorities are building the structure of the underpass. They will develop the Faridabad bypass as the link road to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Sector 75 near Chandawali and Sector 8 wasn't included in the plan for an underpass. The locals were protesting demanding the underpass near Sector 8.

The work has finally started after the authorities agreed to the demand.

The structure of the underpass is completed. The work on the second carriageway is underway. The people of Sector 8 will be greatly benefitted with the construction of the underpass. The people of Faridabad Sector 75, 76, Mirzapur and Neemka will also benefit from the road.

At the Chandawali underpass, the construction work is underway. The people of several villages of Ballabgarh will be connected with the KGP Expressway.

The two underpasses will be finished in the coming three years after which roads will be built over them.

