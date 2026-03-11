Faridabad to Noida Jewar Airport in minutes: Cabinet approves 7.8 km long elevated road, worth Rs 3631 crore; know details here

Good news for Gurugram, Faridabad travellers! The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a new elevated road corridor that will link Faridabad with the Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport). The project aims to provide faster and more convenient access to the airport for residents of Haryana and nearby NCR cities.

Good news for Gurugram, Faridabad travellers! The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a new elevated road corridor that will link Faridabad with the Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport). The project aims to provide faster and more convenient access to the airport for residents of Haryana and nearby NCR cities.

About new Faridabad-Noida International elevated road

The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,631 crore. The leleveated road will be around 7.8 kilometres long Set to connect the airport directly with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. Expected to significantly reduce travel time for passengers and cargo travelling between Haryana and the airport.

The new corridor will also link with several major transport networks in the region, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor.