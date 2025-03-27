The FNG Expressway will provide a direct, smooth route and improve connectivity between Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh.

The Haryana government has approved the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway. This new expressway is a part of the Delhi-NCR region's efforts to accelerate several projects to enhance expressway infrastructure and road connectivity. Its goal is to facilitate travel between Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad while lowering traffic and fostering local economic growth.

The 56-kilometer, six-lane Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, which was proposed about 20 years ago, is now being constructed. Travellers between Faridabad and Ghaziabad or Noida will not have to enter the city, which would also assist in relieving traffic in Delhi. Once the expressway is completed, it will only take 30 minutes to get from Faridabad to Ghaziabad.

Currently, commuters must take a longer route through Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to go from Faridabad to Noida, which results in severe traffic and longer travel times. The FNG expressway would enhance connectivity between Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh by offering a direct, easy route. Its construction will greatly lessen traffic congestion while fortifying the NCR's infrastructure. According to a News 18 Hindi article, the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

The expressway will begin in Greater Faridabad near Maa Amrita Hospital and cross the Yamuna near Lalpur Village before entering Noida. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will split the cost of building a 600-meter bridge across the Yamuna River close to Lalpur. Travel between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is now more convenient, thanks to the cooperation of both state governments in accelerating the project.

The 56-kilometer expressway is intended to be a six-lane roadway with the option to increase to eight lanes if necessary. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 633 crore.