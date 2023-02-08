Faridabad Shocker: Group of schoolmates attack, stab 16-year-old boy to death

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly fatally stabbed by a group of about 10 classmates and others as he was walking home in Sector 56 of Faridabad. The suspects have been identified, according to the police, and searches are being made for them. After the suspects are detained, the police continued, the precise motive for the murder will become clear.

According to the police, the class 11 student was attacked after getting off his school bus on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. while riding on the backseat of friend's motorcycle. According to the police, the deceased had been stabbed in the shoulder, chest, face, and stomach.

According to the boy's family, the suspects pulled him off the motorcycle after stopping it. They were followed by 10 boys riding scooters and motorbikes. More than 20 times, they stabbed, beat, and assaulted him. They yelled, "Now become a hero," as they stabbed him, and warned to kill two [eyewitnesses] if they revealed their identities. When locals gathered, they all left the area, according to the boy's uncle, Hindustan Times reported.

The boy's family claimed they were preoccupied with shopping for both his brother's engagement and sister's February 18 wedding. They continued by saying they did not know why the teenager was killed, but last week there was a tussle outside his school following an argument.

The victim's family said they were unsure if the perpetrators were the same group of students he had fought. The two witnesses were traumatised as they recorded their statements. The suspects were allegedly observed pursuing the 16-year-old in two locations on CCTV, according to the police. Knives were carried by the attackers.

Jaivir Singh, the head of the neighbourhood police station, claimed that his team arrived on the scene quickly and took the teen to the hospital, where medical workers pronounced him dead. “We recorded statements of family members and scanned CCTV footage of the area. In order to locate the suspects, three teams were sent out.

The Indian Penal Code's Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), and the Arms Act have all been the subject of a case.