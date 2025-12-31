Faridabad SHOCKER: 25-year-old woman held captive, raped for hours, thrown out from moving van, gets 12 stitches in head

In a shocking case from Haryana's Faridabad, a 25 years old woman was raped for two hours in a moving van by two men, and was later thrown out of the car in a deserted Gurgaon-Faridabad road. Both suspects have been detained by crime branch and recovered the van.

An FIR was registered by victim's family at Kotwali police station. As per police, the victim was held captive in the van for three hours by two men. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van travelled to deserted areas of Faridabad. They raped her for hours, and later throw her out of the moving van on a deserted road.

The complaint filed by family states that the woman had a fight with her mother, and ledt her residence around 8:30 P.M. She told her sister that she is visiting her friend's house and will return soon. However, when she was returning back to her house during midnight, she was not able to find any ride. In frustration, she accepted a lift from two men, who promised her to drop safely.

To her horror, the men started to divert the van towards the Gurgaon–Faridabad stretch and drove past the Hanuman temple. The area was deserted, and the fog reduced the visibility, due to which she could not get any assistance. The men later threw her out near Mula Hotel at Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar around 3 am on Tuesday, and fled away.

The woman suffered multiple head injuries, but managed to call her sister, who rushed her to Badshah Khan Hospital, and later shifted to Delhi hospital. The family later admitted her to a private facility in Faridabad. She got 12 stitches.

2 suspects detained, van recovered

A crime branch has detained both suspects and recovered the van. “The duo is being interrogated to corroborate the facts and ascertain the sequence of events. They will be formally arrested on Wednesday,” Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police said.

An FIR was registered on the sister’s complaint under sections 70(1) (gang rape with adult woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.