Faridabad's Budhaina village set for major overhaul with Rs 14 crore development plan, sewer, road worse to be fixed

Residents of Budhaina had high hopes when their village was included in the municipal corporation, expecting an improvement in their quality of life.

The municipal corporation has finally taken steps to address the long-standing issues plaguing Budhaina village, which was merged with the corporation in 2021. A comprehensive development plan has been chalked out, with an allocation of Rs 14 crore to tackle problems such as inadequate sewerage, water supply, and dilapidated roads.

According to a report by Jagran, Residents of Budhaina had high hopes when their village was included in the municipal corporation, expecting an improvement in their quality of life. However, four years have passed, and the corporation has failed to address their concerns. The village is still grappling with issues like poor drainage, inadequate drinking water supply, and broken roads.

The situation has become so dire that even streetlights are non-functional, plunging the area into darkness at night and increasing the risk of crime.

Tender process initiated

The corporation has initiated the tender process for the development works, which include laying sewer lines, water pipes, and repairing roads. The agency awarded the contract is expected to complete the work within 16 months. The corporation plans to ensure that the work is carried out efficiently, with video recording of the construction process to prevent any discrepancies.

Accountability and timely completion

The corporation is keen on ensuring that the development work is completed within the stipulated timeframe. The agency responsible for the work will be penalized if there are any delays. The corporation has identified the development of the 24 villages, including Budhaina, as a priority and is committed to delivering the projects as planned.

The village's park is in a state of disrepair, with broken swings and non-functional open gym equipment. The lack of maintenance has made the area look neglected and uninviting. Residents are hopeful that the corporation's efforts will bring about a significant improvement in their living conditions.