Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'

In a major terror bust, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a large amount of explosive material in Faridabad, Haryana, near Delhi. Police recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition.

Earlier reports had suggested that the material was RDX. However, Faridabad Police later confirmed that it was not RDX. 'It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate,' said Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta. He added that more details will be shared in a press briefing soon.

The recovery is considered one of the biggest in recent years and has raised serious security concerns. Authorities are investigating the source and purpose of the explosives.