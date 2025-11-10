FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'

Telangana Board Date Sheet 2026: TS SSC timetable to be announced soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check details inside

Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect

Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'

NCR 360-kg explosives recovery shocker: Who is Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who led to massive arms bust near Delhi?

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes Philippines: Shocking video captures waves flooding homes, locals urged to evacuate; Watch

Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF

Lenskart disappoints on market debut, lists 3% below IPO price

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026: HBSE Class 10,12 timetable to be announced soon at bseh.org.in; Check details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check here

Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF

Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Latest OTT Releases (November 10 to November 16, 2025): 7 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT Releases This Week: 7 movies, web series to watch on Netflix and more

Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married richest cricketer; Here's a look at royal couple's love story

Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married

HomeIndia

INDIA

Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'

Earlier reports had suggested that the material was RDX. However, Faridabad Police later confirmed that it was not RDX.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major terror bust, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a large amount of explosive material in Faridabad, Haryana, near Delhi. Police recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition.

Earlier reports had suggested that the material was RDX. However, Faridabad Police later confirmed that it was not RDX. 'It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate,' said Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta. He added that more details will be shared in a press briefing soon.

The recovery is considered one of the biggest in recent years and has raised serious security concerns. Authorities are investigating the source and purpose of the explosives.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'
    Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says..
    Telangana Board Date Sheet 2026: TS SSC timetable to be announced soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check details inside
    Telangana Board Date Sheet 2026: TS SSC timetable to be announced soon
    Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija
    Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends?
    Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect
    Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check here
    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'
    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
    Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
    Latest OTT Releases (November 10 to November 16, 2025): 7 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms
    Latest OTT Releases This Week: 7 movies, web series to watch on Netflix and more
    Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married richest cricketer; Here's a look at royal couple's love story
    Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married
    Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary? Meghalaya's star batter who hit 8 sixes in a row to script new Ranji history
    Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary? Meghalaya's star batter who hit 8 sixes in...
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE