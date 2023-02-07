Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway to connect Greater Noida, Delhi-Meerut highway; check complete route

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway to connect Greater Noida, Delhi-Meerut highway (File photo)

After being stalled for several years, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway construction has advanced in full force, paving way for better connectivity and faster commute between these cities, along with several cities in the National Capital Region.

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway construction had remained stuck for many years due to cost-sharing differences among agencies and had stalled the highway work for around three decades. Now, the construction has resumed and the expressway is expected to be operational in a few years.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken over the construction work to complete the 56-kilometer long and six-lane expressway, which will also prove to be a major connecting point between Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

The FNG expressway is around 56 km long with a 20 km stretch in the Noida-Greater Noida region and 8 km in Ghaziabad. The Noida side of the expressway is set to be operational in 14 months, while the entire expressway will be functional likely in 2026.

The Noida part of the FNG expressway will connect with NE3 Delhi–Meerut Expressway (near Rahul Vihar), through Noida's sectors 121, 122, 140, and 150, and sector 168 (near Chhaproli Khadar) to intersect with Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and bridge over Yamuna near Chak Mangroli.

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will also have a connection with the Faridabad Bypass Expressway, which is a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. It will also have a connection with the Sohna-Gurugram elevated corridor.

Apart from this, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will also have interconnectivity with the following routes - Okhla-Noida SEZ Expressway, Chilla-Okhla Expressway, and Noida-Greater Noida Bundh Expressway.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to pass through Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad and more; know travel time, completion date