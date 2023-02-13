Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway: Noida authority to build two elevated roads in Chhijarsi, Hindon, details

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway: Noida authority to build two elevated roads in Chhajarsi, Hindon, details (file photo)

Noida news: The work on Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway was delayed for a long time due to disagreements over cost-sharing among the authorities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. However, the work eventually began recently after the disagreements were resolved.

An 11-km stretch under the 23-km-long part under Noida Authority has been completed. And now, the Noida authority has decided to build three crucial stretches on the expressway -- two elevated roads and an underpass -- for the benefit of commuters, Hindustan Times reported. Once these three stretches are built, the FNG Expressway work in Noida will be completed, officials added.

The authority will build a 659-metre-long elevated road above Chhijarsi, another elevated stretch of 5.65km above the Hindon embankment road. It will also construct an underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where the FNG Expressway will pass through. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government gave a green signal to revive the project.

"Both UP and Haryana governments have agreed to share the cost of the bridge that needs to be built across the Yamuna, where the FNG Expressway will pass through connecting Noida with Faridabad,” said Prabhas Kumar, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Car crashes into 'jugaad' near Dausa, two people critically injured

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway, also known as FNG Expressway, is an under-construction 56 km long, 6-lane wide expressway in Delhi-NCR. It will connect Faridabad in Haryana with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida part of the FNG expressway will connect with NE3 Delhi–Meerut Expressway (near Rahul Vihar), through Noida's sectors 121, 122, 140, and 150, and sector 168 (near Chhaproli Khadar) to intersect with Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and bridge over Yamuna near Chak Mangroli.

The expressway is around 56 km long with 20 km in Noida–Greater Noida region, 8 km in Ghaziabad, and the remaining 28.1km in Faridabad. The Noida side of the expressway is set to be operational in 14 months, while the entire expressway will be functional likely in 2026.

The six-lane expressway is a part of the National Expressway 2 (NE-2) or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Once ready, the expressway will improve connectivity between the four pillars of NCR - Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.