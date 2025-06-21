A shocking case has been reported from Haryana's Faridabad, where the decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a pit in a residential area on Friday. The body was identified as that of 24-year-old Tanu, who was originally from Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh. Read on to know more on this.

A shocking case has been reported from Haryana's Faridabad, where the decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a 10-feet-deep pit in a residential area on Friday (June 20). The body was identified as that of 24-year-old Tanu, who was originally from Shikohabad in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. She had been married for around two years to Arun, a resident of Roshan Nagar locality in Faridabad.

Where was body found?

Tanu's body was found buried under a freshly-laid concrete section of a lane adjacent to the house where she lived with her husband and in-laws. The area had been dug up roughly two months ago for the supposed construction of a drain for wastewater, neighbours told the police. The body was exhumed around 8:00 am on Friday, and has since been sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause and time of Tanu's death.

Why was she killed?

Tanu's family has alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed after her wedding in 2023. Her sister, Preeti, claimed that Arun and his parents asked for money and gold jewellery as dowry soon after the wedding, adding her family tried to meet the demands to the extent they could, but were perpetually pressurised.

"Tanu came back to live with us at our maternal home just months after the wedding because she was not being treated well," Preeti told reporters. "She stayed with us for over a year. When we finally sent her back, the torture resumed. They wouldn't let her speak to us, not even on phone calls." In April, the in-laws told them that Tanu had run away.

What do neighbours say?

Neighbours have now confirmed to the police that Tanu's father-in-law had dug the pit in April, saying he was doing it for drainage purposes. They further revealed that the pit was quickly covered up.

"Everyone in the neighbourhood saw the pit being dug. He said it was for dirty water. After that, the daughter-in-law was never seen again. Some of us thought something was wrong, but no one could imagine this."

What action has police taken?

Police said a formal complaint in the matter was received roughly a week ago. "After receiving the complaint a week ago, the police took immediate action. The body has been recovered from the pit. Four people have been detained and interrogation is underway. The matter is being thoroughly investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Usha Kundu said. Police have taken into custody four people -- Arun, his father and mother, and another close relative.