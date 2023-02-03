Search icon
Faridabad man drags Gurgaon bouncer's bike with car amid sparks, video goes viral

Gurugram Sector 65: The car hit the parked motorcycle that got stuck underneath the vehicle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Faridabad man drags Gurgaon bouncer's bike with car amid sparks, video goes viral
Gurgaon Sector 65: The driver later fled the spot, leaving his car behind. (Photo: Video grab)

Gurgaon: A car driver dragged the motorcycle of a Gurgaon bouncer for over three kilometers. The accused, a resident of Faridabad, dragged the bike amid flying sparks, ignoring attempts by other commuters to make him stop the potentially hazardous act, the police said.

The car hit the parked motorcycle that got stuck underneath the vehicle. The driver of the car dragged the bike for three kilometers. Shocking viral visuals show a Honda Amaze car dragging the motorcycle along. The interaction of the bike's metal with concrete resulted in sparks. The car driver, however, continued his act even though passers by signalled him to stop the reckless act.

The owner of the motorcycle is a bouncer by profession. He said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm. He was returning home from work. He said he was standing near the bike but was lucky that he escaped unhurt.

The driver later fled the spot, leaving his car behind.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's Sector 65.

The police later registered cases under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

The accused has been identified as Sushant Mehta of Faridabad. His car has been impounded. He works at a private firm in Sector 63. 

With inputs from PTI

